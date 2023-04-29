Lions Signing Former Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are signing former Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim who went undrafted on Saturday.

Ibrahim, 24, was named Third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named First-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022.

His deal with the Lions includes $100,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.

During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.