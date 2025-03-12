Lions Signing LB Grant Stuard

The Detroit Lions are signing former Colts LB Grant Stuard to a contract on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Stuard receives a one-year fully guaranteed contract from Detroit.

Stuard, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2021. He signed a four-year contract with Tampa Bay before being traded to the Colts a year later.

Stuard played out the final year of his rookie contract with Indianapolis and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Stuard appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and made five starts for them while recording 40 tackles and no sacks.