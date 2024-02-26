Lions Signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year, $7.5 million extension.

According to Garafolo, the contract is worth up to $8 million with incentives.

Reeves-Maybin, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jalen Reeves-Maybin appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.