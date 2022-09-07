Lions Signing OT Darrin Paulo To Practice Squad

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they are signing OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

#Lions have signed T Darrin Paulo to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2022

The following is a current list of practice squad members for the Lions:

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

T Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DL Bruce Hector

LB James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

OT Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

K Aldrick Rosas

RB Jermar Jefferson

QB Tim Boyle

OT Darrin Paulo

Paulo, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Utah after the 2020 draft. New Orleans waived him before the start of the season and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Paulo spent the 2020 season on the Broncos practice squad. The Broncos signed Paulo to a futures contract following the season but waived him just a month later.

From there, the Lions signed Paulo to a one-year deal last offseason but released him before the start of the season. He spent the year on and off the team’s practice squad before being released in January.

In 2021, Paulo did not appear in a game for the Lions.