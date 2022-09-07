Lions Signing OT Darrin Paulo To Practice Squad

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they are signing OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.
#Lions have signed T Darrin Paulo to the Practice Squad.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2022
The following is a current list of practice squad members for the Lions:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- LB Anthony Pittman
- OT Dan Skipper
- CB Saivion Smith
- K Aldrick Rosas
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- QB Tim Boyle
- OT Darrin Paulo
Paulo, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Utah after the 2020 draft. New Orleans waived him before the start of the season and he was claimed by the Broncos.
Paulo spent the 2020 season on the Broncos practice squad. The Broncos signed Paulo to a futures contract following the season but waived him just a month later.
From there, the Lions signed Paulo to a one-year deal last offseason but released him before the start of the season. He spent the year on and off the team’s practice squad before being released in January.
In 2021, Paulo did not appear in a game for the Lions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!