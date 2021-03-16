Lions Signing RB Jamaal Williams To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $7.5M

Tom Pelissero reports that former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions.

Williams should be a great fit along with D’Andre Swift in the Lions’ backfield.

Williams, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.96 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Packers and rushed for 505 yards on 119 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 31 receptions for 236 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.