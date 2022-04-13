Lions Signing S DeShon Elliott

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are signing S DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract.
Elliott visited with Detroit on Wednesday and it looks like everything went well enough for him to earn an offer.
Elliott, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract.
He is testing the market for the first time in his career after missing eleven games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral and torn bicep.
In 2021, Elliott appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 23 tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass deflections.
