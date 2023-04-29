Lions Signing UDFA Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are signing former UDFA Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Martinez, 23, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

We will have more on the Lions’ undrafted free agent signings as they become available.