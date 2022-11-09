Lions Signing WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos’ Practice Squad

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are signing WR Trinity Benson off of the Broncos’ practice squad to their active roster on Wednesday.

Benson, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Central University in 2019. After the Broncos waived him before the season began, Benson caught on with Denver’s practice squad, where he remained the rest of the year.

Benson signed a futures contract with Denver in January of 2020, and once again spent the entire season on the practice squad after the team waived him at final cuts.

Benson re-signed with Denver to a futures deal before being traded to the Lions in August of 2021. Detroit waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to the 53-man limit coming out of this year’s preseason and returned to the Broncos’ practice squad last month.

In 2021, Benson appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught ten passes for 103 yards.