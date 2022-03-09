Lions Tender Contracts To 13 Exclusive Rights Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have tendered contracts to the following exclusive rights free agents:

Lions Helmet

  1. LS Scott Daly
  2. P Jack Fox
  3. CB Mark Gilbert
  4. S JuJu Hughes
  5. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  6. WR Tom Kennedy
  7. G Tommy Kraemer
  8. OLB Jessie Lemonier
  9. T Matt Nelson
  10. K Riley Patterson
  11. LB Anthony Pittman
  12. CB Bobby Price
  13. TE Brock Wright

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Pittman, 25, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Since then, Pittman has been on and off the Lions’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a pass deflection.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply