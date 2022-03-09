Lions Tender Contracts To 13 Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have tendered contracts to the following exclusive rights free agents:
- LS Scott Daly
- P Jack Fox
- CB Mark Gilbert
- S JuJu Hughes
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Tom Kennedy
- G Tommy Kraemer
- OLB Jessie Lemonier
- T Matt Nelson
- K Riley Patterson
- LB Anthony Pittman
- CB Bobby Price
- TE Brock Wright
Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.
Pittman, 25, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.
Since then, Pittman has been on and off the Lions’ practice squad.
In 2021, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a pass deflection.
