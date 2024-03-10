Lions Tender Offer To ERFA RB Craig Reynolds

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions have tendered an exclusive rights offer to RB Craig Reynolds for the 2024 season.

Reynolds, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2023, Craig Reynolds appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 179 yards on 41 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 47 yards receiving and a touchdown.