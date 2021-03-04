Lions Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve tendered contracts to three exclusive rights free agents including LB/FB Jason Cabinda, P Jack Fox and T Matt Nelson.

Cabinda, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad and returned on an exclusive rights contract. However, he was once again among their final roster cuts and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Cabinda appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.