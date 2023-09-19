Lions Tried Out Seven Players

Per Tom Pelissero, the Lions tried out a total of seven players on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of players who worked out for Detroit:

McCrary, 24, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley in 2021. He was waived during the preseason and claimed by the Broncos.

The Broncos released McCrary and offered him a practice squad spot, yet he chose to return to Baltimore’s practice squad instead. He signed a futures deal with the Ravens but was among their final roster cuts.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad and he later spent time as a member of the Browns practice squad.

During his college career, McCrary appeared in 33 games and recorded 377 rushing attempts for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns.