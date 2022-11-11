Lions Waive CB AJ Parker

The Detroit Lions announced that they have waived CB AJ Parker on Friday.

#Lions have waived CB AJ Parker. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 11, 2022

Parker, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Kansas State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being called up last month.

In 2022, Parker has appeared in three games and recorded 11 tackles.