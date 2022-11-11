Lions Waive CB AJ Parker

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Detroit Lions announced that they have waived CB AJ Parker on Friday. 

Parker, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Kansas State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being called up last month. 

In 2022, Parker has appeared in three games and recorded 11 tackles.

