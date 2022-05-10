Lions Waive Five Players

The Lions announced on Tuesday they have waived five players from the roster.

The full list includes:

Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times. He was cut during camp in 2021 and landed with the Lions. He was cut again coming out of camp but returned on the practice squad where he spent most of the season.

In 2020, Berry appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.