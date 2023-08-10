Lions Waive G Logan Stenberg

According to Eric Woodyard, the Lions have waived G Logan Stenberg.

The former mid-round pick hasn’t been able to carve out a role for himself on Detroit’s offensive line the past few seasons despite injuries providing some opportunities.

Stenberg, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year deal worth a total of $4,036,640 including a $741,640 signing bonus.

In 2022, Stenberg appeared in 16 games for the Lions and made four starts at guard.