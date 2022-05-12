Lions Waive S Jalen Elliott & WR Javon McKinley

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley.

Detroit has been making moves to clear space for its class of undrafted free agents this offseason.

Elliott, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted last month.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and signed back to the practice squad and has bounced back and forth between there and the active roster.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 11 total tackles and no tackles for loss or interceptions.