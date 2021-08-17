Lions Waive WR Chad Hansen & DT Michael Barnett, Put LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On IR

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they waived WR Chad Hansen (injury settlement) and DT Michael Barnett, and placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on injured reserve.

The #Lions announced today the following roster moves: Waived – DT Michael Barnett Waived (Injury Settlement) – WR Chad Hansen Placed on Reserve/Injured – LB Shaun Dion Hamilton — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

Hansen, 26, was drafted in the fourth round by the Jets in 2017 out of California. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648 when the Jets waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

The Patriots claimed Hansen off of waivers shortly after. From there, he had brief stints with the Broncos, Titans, and Saints before the Texans claimed him off waivers in 2019. Houston elected to waive him this offseason.

The Lions had signed Hansen to a contract in June.

In 2020, Hansen appeared in five games for the Texans and caught 17 passes for 236 yards receiving and one touchdown.