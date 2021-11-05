Lions Waive WR Tyrell Williams From IR With Settlement

The Detriot Lions have waived WR Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday.

#Lions have waived WR Tyrell Williams from Reserve/Injured with an Injury Settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 5, 2021

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon back in 2015. He managed to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster as a rookie and later returned to Los Angeles on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

From there, Williams agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed from the Raiders in 2019. He was released following the 2020 season and signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in one game for the Lions and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.