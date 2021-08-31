Lions Waiving LB Jahlani Tavai

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are waiving LB Jahlani Tavai as they trim their roster down to 53.

Schefter adds Detroit shopped Tavai around but was unable to find any takers. The former second-round pick wasn’t a good match for the Lions’ new defensive scheme.

Tavai, 24, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract.

In 2020, Tavai appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 57 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovery and no pass defenses.