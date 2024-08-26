Lions Waiving RB Zonovan Knight

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions are waiving RB Zonovan Knight.

Pelissero adds Detroit is also waiving TE Shane Zylstra.

Knight, 23, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October 2022. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts last year and caught on with the Lions practice squad. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

In 2023, Knight appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed three times for 13 yards.