Lions Worked Out Eight Players

The Detroit Lions hosted eight players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

WR Trey Quinn TE Troy Fumagalli TE Noah Gindorff WR Mike Harley RB Ellis Merriweather WR Reggie Roberson DB Joshua Kalu RB Aaron Shampklin

Quinn, 27, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement.

The Broncos signed Quinn to a contract in April of 2022 but released him in August. He caught on with the Lions during training camp this year but was waived with an injury designation.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.