Lions WR Jameson Williams Likely To Miss Rest Of Preseason With Hamstring Injury

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday morning that it was likely WR Jameson Williams would miss the rest of the preseason due to a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday.

It’s yet another unfortunate setback for Williams, wiping away his only chance to get reps and experience until his six-game suspension for gambling ends.

Williams, 22, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Lions and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rush for 40 yards.