Logan Ryan Files Salary Grievance Against Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that veteran DB Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the Giants.

New York opted to release Ryan on March 17, despite $5.5M of his 2022 salary being fully guaranteed. He also had another $8.5 million of his salary guaranteed for injury, so Duggan notes that Ryan’s grievance is regarding the $3 million difference.

Ryan had postseason finger surgery, which means he could be entitled to the full $8.5 million because he was released after having the surgery.

While the two parties wait for the matter to be resolved, the Giants will have to carry 40 percent of the disputed amount on their salary cap.

Duggan adds that this is likely why the Giants made the decision to restructure CB Adoree’ Jackson‘s contract, which netted them $6 million of cap room.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.