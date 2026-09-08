Longtime Eagles DE Brandon Graham “Officially Done,” Retiring For Second Time

Longtime Eagles DE Brandon Graham said at a team event today that he is retiring and “officially done,” via Rob Kuestner.

Graham retired last offseason, but wound up coming out of retirement to help the Eagles pass rush down the stretch and into the postseason.

Graham, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million in 2023. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract in 2024, then came out of a brief retirement to play again in 2025.

In 2025, Graham appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded eight tackles and three sacks.

For his career, Graham appeared in 215 games across 16 seasons, all with the Eagles. He recorded 495 total tackles, 128 tackles for loss, 79.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, seven recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and 11 pass deflections.

He was named second-team AP All-Pro in 2016 and made one Pro Bowl in 2020. Graham won two Super Bowls with the Eagles and holds the record for most seasons and games played for the franchise.