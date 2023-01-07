Lovie Smith Meeting With Ownership Regarding Status As Texans HC

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that Texans HC Lovie Smith has been meeting with team owner Cal McNair to “state his case for a second season” in Houston.

Smith is reportedly concerned he could be the second straight one-and-done for the Texans, as the team currently has the worst record in the NFL and could secure the No. 1 overall pick with a loss Sunday.

As of now, no decision has been communicated to any of the parties and the Texans plan to evaluate Smith’s future at the end of the season.

According to the reporters, frustration has mounted in the locker room and elsewhere in the building over many aspects of Smith’s program including operational struggles.

Two candidates to watch for the Texans’ job should it become available include Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Smith, 64, began his coaching career back in 1980. He worked for a number of colleges before the Buccaneers hired him as their linebackers coach in 1996.

Smith was eventually hired as the Rams’ defensive coordinator before taking the Bears’ coaching job in 2004. He spent nine years in Chicago before the Buccaneers hired him in 2014.

After just two seasons with the Bucs, Smith was fired and eventually hired as the head coach at Illinois. The Texans hired Smith as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and he was promoted to head coach in 2022.

During his NFL coaching career, Smith led the Bears and Buccaneers to a record of 89-87 (50.6 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006. He has a 2-13-1 record so far in his first season with the Texans.

At Illinois, Smith’s teams produced a record of 17-39.