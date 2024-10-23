AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Grant Stuard had a big performance in Week 7’s win over the Dolphins with 18 total tackles. Shane Steichen called Stuard a “relentless” player and practices harder than any player he’s ever worked with.

“I’ll tell you what, the guy is relentless. The way he goes about his business, the way he practices, is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Everything is 100 miles per hour and he finishes on every drill,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen.

Steichen mentioned Stuard also got playing time on special teams.

“To go out and have the performance that he did on defense, 18 tackles, and then I want to say he had 23 reps on special teams–might have been more,” Steichen said. “But the guy just works.”

Steichen awarded Stuard as their defensive player of the game in Week 7.

“There’s no secret to success when you work as hard as a guy like he does, it’s going to come to fruition at some point,” said Steichen. “And so you get your opportunity to go in and go make plays and that’s what he did. He was flying around the field all day. He was the player of the game for us on defense.”

Texans

Houston lost a close game on the road against the Packers in Week 7 where QB C.J. Stroud was sacked four times with under 100 passing yards. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans outlined their issues in the passing game and thinks they need to improve in every facet to get back on track.

“We have a lot of things to clean up when it comes to our protection and it’s everyone involved: O-line, tight ends, backs,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “It’s everybody working together, being on the same page and just getting it done. We’ve had multiple weeks where the same things have hurt us multiple times, so we have to get it fixed, starting with the coaches and down to the players of finishing and executing.”

“The passing attack couldn’t get going because, of course, protection, also the routes. We had some plays. We dropped a pass, we dropped a touchdown. It’s just, overall, it wasn’t clean from an execution standpoint from the route distribution to protection and I think quarterback was sped up a little bit and it caused some issues for us.”

Despite the tough outing and the fact that Stroud had been sacked 20 times this year, Ryans has faith they will return to their previous production with better communication and more attention to detail.

“The guys have done it multiple games. We’ve had a lot of great games where we have protected very well. And we’ve done a great job of protecting and allowing C.J. to throw for over 300 yards in games. So, it’s not something we can’t get done. It’s just a matter of us executing and finishing and being on the details every single time we go out. It’ll always be about us and us executing. We didn’t execute well. They made some plays on us and, unfortunate there, we gave up some plays that kind of knocked us out of field goal range to take points off the board.”

Ryans when asked if he would make any changes along the offensive line: “Everything is on the table.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out LB Michael Barrett, LB Jabril Cox, and RB Tony Jones this week.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan told reporters on Monday that WR DeAndre Hopkins didn’t play at the end of the 34-10 loss to the Bills due to lower leg soreness in his calf and Achilles.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it,” Callahan said, via Pro Football Talk.

On Wednesday, the Titans traded Hopkins to the Chiefs and will be receiving a conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder in return.