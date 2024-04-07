LSU Malik Nabers Visiting With Bears, Jets & Titans This Week

Ian Rapoport reports that LSU WR Malik Nabers is scheduled to visit with the Titans on Monday.

From there, Nabers will visit with the Jets on Tuesday before meeting with the Bears on Wednesday.

Nabers has already visited with several teams including the Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Jaguars, and Patriots.

Nabers is regarded as a top-ten pick and some evaluators even have him as the top receiver in this draft class ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nabers, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.

