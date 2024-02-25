LSU QB Jayden Daniels Won’t Throw At Combine

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that LSU QB Jayden Daniels will not be among the quarterbacks throwing at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

According to Rapoport, Daniels plans to work out for teams at his Pro Day instead. Daniels will, however, meet with teams this week.

Daniels joins USC Caleb Williams as notable quarterbacks who will not be participating in on-field workouts at the Combine.

Daniels, 23, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. He’s projected to be a top-5 pick this year by many of the draft experts.

Daniels began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Daniels was the 2023 Heisman trophy winner.