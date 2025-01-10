LSU WR Kyren Lacy Wanted For Negligent Homicide & Hit-And-Run Charges

Louisiana State Police has issued an arrest warrant for LSU WR Kyren Lacy on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving charges, per WAFB.com.

The incident occurred on December 17 in a traffic crash that killed a former Marine and injured two others. Investigators allege Lacy field the scene and did not report his involvement to police.

Lousiana State Police issued the following statement: “As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

Louisiana State Police said they are communicating with Lacy’s presentation: “[We are] in communication with Lacy and his legal representation to turn himself in.”

Lacy declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the incident.

Lacy, 24, transferred to LSU after spending two years at the University of Louisiana.

During his college career, Lacy appeared in 64 games and recorded 162 receptions for 2,360 yards (14.6 YPC) and 26 touchdowns.