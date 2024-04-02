LSU WR Malik Nabers Visiting With Chargers On Tuesday

Cameron Wolfe reports that the Chargers will host LSU WR Malik Nabers for a predraft visit on Tuesday.
Nabers has already visited with several teams including the Cardinals, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Titans, and Patriots.
Nabers is regarded as a top-ten pick and some evaluators even have him as the top receiver in this draft class ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nabers, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.
During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.
We will have more news on Nabers as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!