Lynch: 49ers Need ‘Fairly Strong’ Offer To Trade QB Mac Jones

49ers QB Mac Jones has come up as an obvious trade candidate this offseason after filling in well for Brock Purdy earlier in the season, but San Francisco has maintained that they want to keep him around for 2026. When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, GM John Lynch said they need a “fairly strong” offer to consider trading Jones.

“He’s really good for us and we value that. And so somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider (trading him). And then I don’t know what we do. Obviously there’s always something that would make you (do it), but I think we’re a better team with him on it and we just like having him around,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner.

Earlier this month, Dianna Russini reported that the 49ers are not looking to trade Jones and prefer to keep him as their backup in 2026. Adam Schefter also reported that the team plans to keep Jones as their backup.

Even Jones himself has said that he would welcome another year in San Francisco. This comes despite rumors that he could be a fit as a starter for a team like the Vikings.

Jones signed a two-year deal before the 2025 season and specifically mentioned his desire to learn as much under Shanahan as possible. He said if no deal comes to fruition and he returns for another year behind Purdy, he would be thrilled because of the fit.

“I started half the games and we did well,” Jones said, via Ian Rapoport. “I signed a two-year deal in San Francisco, so my whole goal was to get back on track and get with Kyle. Just work with him and learn and ‘get my PhD in football’ is what I’ve been saying, because it’s true. And if I have to do that again next year I’ll be really excited. I feel like it’s a good fit for me.”

Ultimately, Jones is trying to remain in the moment, but the former first-round pick couldn’t help but talk about how nice it is to be discussed after being on his third team in five years.

“I think for me I just try to always be where my feet are. What I do know is you have to be in the right situation. That’s definitely what I learned this year. Just being in the right offense with playmakers around you — that’s important. So any quarterback that’s in free agency or could get traded or whatever your situation is, you want to go somewhere that fits and makes sense. At the end of the day that’s what I want in San Francisco. We’ll see what happens. I think it’s good to be talked about. At the end of the day I just want to keep playing good ball.”

San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan previously said that he would be surprised if Jones wasn’t with the team in 2026.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games for the 49ers with eight starts. He completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.