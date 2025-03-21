Mac Jones Explains Why He Signed With 49ers

After passing him up in the 2021 draft in favor of QB Trey Lance, the 49ers signed former Jaguars QB Mac Jones to a two-year deal this free agency to backup QB Brock Purdy.

Jones was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason and decided to switch teams again instead of returning to Jacksonville with a new regime. He cited San Francisco’s winning culture and HC Kyle Shanahan’s resume as the biggest reasons he was attracted to the 49ers.

“I feel like there’s a lot of good people here, a lot of winners here,” Jones said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So really, just wanted to surround myself with winners.”

“It’s a proven system. I know Brock personally, and he’s done a great job and played really good football in the NFL. So I’ve been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff, and just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously, Kyle [Shanahan] and his resume speaks for itself. He’s done a great job in the NFL, and he always produces each year, and that’s something that I want to be around.”

Jones, 26, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars making seven starts and completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

