49ers Sign QB Mac Jones To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $11.5M

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing QB Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract.

The deal includes $5 million guaranteed and a max value of $11.5 million.

This is very interesting considering that there was a great deal of buzz in the 2021 NFL Draft about the 49ers selecting Jones at No. 3 overall. In the end, the 49ers took Trey Lance.

Jones will get the opportunity to back up Brock Purdy.

Jones, 26, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the offseason.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars making seven starts and completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

