Matt Rhule Suing Panthers Over Contract Dispute

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that former Panthers HC Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit against the franchise, seeking $5 million.

Rhule claims the Panthers are refusing to pay his severance after he was fired by the team and later hired as the head coach at the University of Nebraska.

Jones later added that the Panthers are arguing that the league’s anti-tampering policy dictates that Rhule’s contract with Nebraska has unreasonable increases in pay.

He signed a seven-year deal with the team at the beginning of 2020 that was worth more than $60 million and had an annual base salary of $8.5 million.

Back in October, Rhule was fired during his third season with the Panthers after starting the season with a 1-4 record.

Rhule, 47, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA, and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

In the NFL, Rhule posted a record of 11-27 (28.9 percent) in three seasons with the Panthers.

We will have more on Rhule and the Panthers as it becomes available.