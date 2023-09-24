Matt Ryan & Carson Wentz Reached Out To Jets, Who Are Sticking With Zach Wilson

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that veteran free agent QBs Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out to the Jets to express interest in playing for New York.

However, the Jets have maintained to Glazer and other reporters that they believe current starting QB Zach Wilson is their best option moving forward after the season-ending injury to former starting QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets inquired with some veteran quarterbacks but made it clear they would be coming in to back up Wilson. They have not signed anyone yet.

Wentz has been working out and staying ready for a playing opportunity since being cut by Washington this offseason. Ryan is working for CBS as an analyst but has not ruled out returning to play for the right opportunity.

Wentz, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders last year. Washington opted to release Wentz.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in eight games for the Commanders and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal but ended up releasing him after just one season.

In 2022, Ryan appeared in 12 games for the Colts and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.