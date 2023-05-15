Matt Ryan Joining CBS As NFL Analyst For 2023 Season

Former Falcons and Colts QB Matt Ryan announced he will be joining CBS to work as an NFL analyst this season.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

He will work both as an in-studio analyst and as a game analyst for the 2023 season, per the network.

Ryan added this is not a formal retirement announcement but it’s obviously notable he’s pursuing a potential second career outside of football.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal but ended up releasing him after just one season.

In 2022, Ryan appeared in 12 games for the Colts and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.