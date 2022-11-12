Matthew Stafford & Kyler Murray Both Unlikely To Play In Week 10?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Rams QB John Wolford is set to start on Sunday against the Cardinals, barring a drastic change. Matthew Stafford has been in the concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Fowler adds that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will test his hamstring injury pregame tomorrow, but a source expressed “skepticism” that Murray will play.

This could end up being a matchup of Wolford against Colt McCoy on Sunday.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in eight games and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for five yards.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.