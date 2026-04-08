Miami OT Francis Mauigoa (Back) Attending Combine Medical Recheck

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa will attend the Combine medical recheck on Friday.

Mauigoa had a back issue that was flagged during his medical examination at the Combine, so this is an opportunity for him to get some additional testing done before the draft.

Rapoport adds that this is not expected to lead to Mauigoa dropping the draft, even though it was a source of discomfort last year.

Mauigoa is thought to be one of the top offensive linemen in the draft and could end up being a top-five pick when as all is said and done.

Mauigoa, 20, was the second-ranked tackle and the sixth-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Miami and played three seasons there, winning All American honors his junior season.

In his collegiate career, Mauigoa appeared in 42 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes.