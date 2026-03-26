Micah Parsons Could Miss First 3-4 Games Of 2026 Season

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers DE Micah Parsons could miss the first three to four games of the 2026 season as he recovers from an ACL surgery.

We’re still months away from the season or even training camp, so it’s possible his recovery timeline changes between now and then. However, it doesn’t sound likely as of now that the star pass rusher will be able to suit up for the season opener in September.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.