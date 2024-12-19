Micah Parsons Wants New Deal By Camp, Says He Doesn’t Have To Be Top-Paid Defensive Player

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons said he isn’t prioritizing being the highest-paid defensive player in his upcoming contract but he wants a new deal before training camp.

Parsons elaborated on this feeling: “It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players are going to help you win championships. I want to keep as many games as possible. … I want to work with them as much as possible.”

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded 28 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.