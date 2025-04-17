Georgia DE Mykel Williams Visited 10 Teams, Including Falcons

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Georgia DE Mykel Williams visited the Falcons on Wednesday to bring his total number of visits to ten.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Williams has scheduled or taken visits with:

It’s worth noting Williams will not count towards Atlanta’s “30” visits as he will be considered a local visit since he’s from Georgia.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2025 draft class and is likely to be an early-to-mid-round pick next month. Williams offers a lot of upside at a premium position based on his athleticism and limited workload in college.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.