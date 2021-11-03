Michael Thomas Announces He’ll Miss Rest Of Season

Saints WR Michael Thomas announced Wednesday he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Thomas confirmed that he suffered another, new injury to his ankle and will need to have it addressed.

Thomas has already been on the PUP injury all season with an ankle injury that initially was suffered in Week 1 of 2020. Thomas had surgery back in June that was expected to keep him out the first couple months of the season.

The veteran receiver will now look to rehab and focus on making sure his ankle doesn’t essentially scuttle a third season in 2022.

Thomas, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has three years, $45,448,043 remaining on his contract, with a dead cap of $22,700,000 if he’s traded.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Thomas as the news is available.