Michael Thomas Has New Ankle Injury, Timeline To Return Unclear

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints WR Michael Thomas is dealing with a new injury to his ankle.

Thomas has already been on the PUP injury all season with an ankle injury that initially was suffered in Week 1 of 2020. Thomas had surgery back in June that was expected to keep him out the first couple months of the season.

Now Rapoport says there is a new issue that caused Thomas to visit a specialist in the last couple of days. There’s no word on when Thomas might be able to return to the field, which is why the Saints explored trading for receiver help ahead of the deadline.

Thomas, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has three years, $45,448,043 remaining on his contract, with a dead cap of $22,700,000 if he’s traded.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Thomas as the news is available.