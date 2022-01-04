Michigan EDGE David Ojabo Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo announced via his Twitter account on Monday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

Ojabo is an impressive athlete who didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. Prospects like this tend to move up draft boards during the draft process and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up being a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Dane Brugler has Ojabo rated as his No. 26 overall prospect.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.