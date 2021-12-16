Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker Opting Out Of Bowl Game & Declaring For NFL Draft

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker announced on his social media that he will opt out of the bowl game and begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan State is scheduled to play Pittsburgh in the game but Walker will forego his final collegiate game and his senior season.

Walker transferred to Michigan State this season from Wake Forest and had a huge year, even entering the Heisman conversation at one point.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Walker rated as his No. 1 running back in this upcoming class and his No. 45 overall player, as of now.

During his three-year college career, Walker rushed 481 times for 2,804 yards (5.8 YPC) and 35 touchdowns in 32 career games. He added 19 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.