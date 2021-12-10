Mike Glennon ‘On Track’ To Clear Concussion Protocol, Play In Week 14

Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters on Friday that QB Mike Glennon is “on track” in terms of his progress in the concussion protocol, per Jordan Raanan.

Glennon is expected to start Sunday’s game in Los Angeles if he clears the protocol.

Glennon, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.104 million rookie contract before signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in 2017.

However, the Bears elected to move on from Glennon after just one season and he later signed a two-year $8 million contract with the Cardinals in 2018. Arizona released him during the offseason and he later signed on with the Raiders for the 2019 season.

The Jaguars signed Glennon on a one-year deal in 2020. He was released and added to the practice squad before signing on with the Giants this past March.

In 2021, Glennon has appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 383 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.