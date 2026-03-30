Mike McCarthy Says He’s Having Positive Weekly Conversations With Aaron Rodgers

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said he has been in consistent, regular communication with QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve talked to Aaron regularly and will continue to do so, and we’re just working through it. When it’s time to fully address it, we will,” McCarthy said. “It’s a process he’s going through and I’m comfortable with it. We’ve had very, very positive conversations on a weekly basis.”

McCarthy didn’t commit to anything with Rodgers, who remains unsigned and is still deciding whether or not to play in 2026.

However, last year Rodgers stayed in contact with the team even as he waited to sign until June, so this seems to be a positive indicator for Pittsburgh keeping Rodgers around.

The Steelers haven’t made any moves at quarterback yet, so they’re not operating like a team that thinks it needs a starting quarterback, at least not yet.

It might help that the top contingency plan for Rodgers would probably be veteran QB Kirk Cousins. Pittsburgh looked into trading for Cousins last year, and the veteran quarterback is expected to be patient before signing anywhere in the hopes of securing a starting opportunity at some point down the line.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.