Mike Vrabel: Patriots Will Discuss Signing DT Christian Wilkins

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that they will have a conversation about possibly signing DT Christian Wilkins, who was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, per Mark Daniels.

Vrabell mentioned that he recruited Wilkins when he coached at Ohio State.

The Raiders released Wilkins over a disagreement about his foot injury. Las Vegas voided the remaining $35.2 million of Wilkins’ guaranteed money last month, citing the way he treated the rehab process.

Wilkins has filed a grievance with the NFLPA.

Wilkins appeared in only five games in his first season with the team after suffering a fractured foot.

Wilkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option. Las Vegas signed him to a four-year, $110 million deal including $84.75 million guaranteed, in March 2024.

In 2024, Wilkins appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 17 tackles, t