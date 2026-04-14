Louisville WR Chris Bell Visiting Chiefs, Has Nine Reported 30 Visits

According to Ryan Fowler, Louisville WR Chris Bell had an official 30 visit with the Chiefs.

That makes nine for Bell, who’s an interesting prospect to monitor ahead of the draft next week. Despite tearing his ACL late in the season, he could still end up a top-50 selection.

The full list of visits includes:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bell, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 124th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Yazoo City, Mississippi. He committed to Louisville and remained there four years, earning first-team All-ACC honors his senior season.

In his collegiate career, Bell appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Louisville. He caught 151 passes for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.