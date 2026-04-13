AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Greg Dulcich, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan noted that TE Greg Dulcich could be a candidate to have a breakout season in 2026, which is why the team opted to re-sign him this offseason.

“Dulcich,” Sullivan responded when asked about who he is excited about, via ESPN’s Kevin Clark. “I thought he had a really good back end of the season, and I want to see if he can build on that. It’s why we brought him back.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye knows that getting the team back to the Super Bowl will be a difficult task and is willing to put in the work to get there, referring to their loss to the Seahawks as humbling.

“I think that’s the biggest thing about it: It’s humbling. You’ve got to get back to work. When you’re so close and within reach, you want that feeling,” Maye said during an interview at the Masters. “Everybody says, ‘You’ll be back.’ It’s not that easy. So, we’ve got to get back to work, and I’m looking forward to trying to prove to myself that we can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it.”

“Everybody’s got the same goal this time of year: to get back to that game,” Maye added. “I think knowing that we were there and had a chance at it is just that much more fulfilling for me being able to reach that.”

Patriots

The Patriots have emerged as a candidate to acquire Eagles WR A.J. Brown this offseason. When asked if New England is still considering a move for Brown, HC Mike Vrabel said they will look at every avenue possible to improve their roster.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to strengthen our roster through the draft, through free agency and multiple ways of player acquisition,” Vrabel said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “So, anything that we can continue to do to strengthen the roster, we’re going to try to do.”

Regarding the addition of WR Romeo Doubs, Vrabel said they think Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams are all exciting receivers.

“We targeted Romeo with the consistency that he’s shown in his first four years in the NFL,” Vrabel said. “And I think he’s gotten better. I think he’s improved each and every year. … Kayshon (Boutte), I think DeMario (Douglas) is a player that’s going to really continue to grow and develop, and we have to find ways to get him the ball. Kyle (Williams), really excited. We talked about him just improving his play strength, and that’s something that he’s trying to focus on here in the offseason. We know what his speed is and his release skills, and the ability to go and track the ball down the field. So, there’s a lot of guys that we’re excited about.”

Vrabel added that they want to be able to run the ball more consistently in 2026.

“We want to be more consistent running the football,” Vrabel said. “This isn’t like we’re going to run it every single play. It’s just that I felt like there were too many times where we wanted to run it, and it was just inefficient. Now we popped some, which was great. We had some explosives. … But I want to be able to do it more consistently to allow for some of the run actions in the passing game to really come alive. It’s a tough league if you have to sit there and drop back and throw the football as much as we did in the last game of the season.”